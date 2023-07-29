"Hi Dwayne" - Top WWE Superstar mocks The Rock after this week's SmackDown

One of WWE's fastest-rising stars, Grayson Waller, has taken it upon himself to disrespect The Rock at every opportunity.

Waller caught up with Jey Uso backstage this week on SmackDown. The Aussie superstar mentioned that Jey would probably lose to Roman Reigns but offered him a spot on "The Grayson Waller Effect." Jey was not amused and slapped Waller before walking off. Later, Adam Pearce announced that the match between the two men had been made official.

The two men squared off in the main event of SmackDown this week. During the match, however, Waller had Jey in the middle of the ring and went for his own version of The People's Elbow. He missed the spot and fell victim to a Samoan Drop. Jey Uso picked up the win after a Spear followed by the Uso Splash. After the matchup, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to once again call out the legendary superstar. He taunted the People's Champ by attempting to use his move against one of his family members.

Grayson Waller has been trying to get a reaction from The Rock

In the week following his debut match at Madison Square Garden, Grayson Waller has been firing some shots at The Rock, who also made his debut at the same historic venue back in 1996.

Waller made fun of Rock's outfit and called it out for being a cringe piece of clothing.

In another interview, the Aussie mentioned that the Hollywood Megastar was out of work due to the recent writer's strike and welcomed him back to WWE for a Grayson Waller rub to make him relevant again.

At this point, it remains to be seen if The Brahma Bull takes it upon himself to teach the rookie a lesson.

Do you think The Rock could pop up at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023