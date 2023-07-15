High-consequences segment involving Roman Reigns announced for SmackDown next week

Roman Reigns will return next week on Friday Night SmackDown. There will be a high-consequences segment featuring The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso in what has been labeled as "Rules of Engagement".

We're not referring to the sitcom from 2007 but a segment that will likely determine how things play out at SummerSlam 2023. This week on SmackDown, Jey Uso took out Solo Sikoa as well as Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns' segment with Jey Uso will be known as Rules of Engagement, and this will presumably be used to set the terms and conditions for their upcoming rumored clash at SummerSlam 2023.

Although the match between Reigns and Jey Uso isn't confirmed for SummerSlam, it likely will be by next week. There has been nothing else going on for The Tribal Chief outside of The Bloodline Civil War. A vengeful Jey Uso took out the remainder of The Bloodline following his brother Jimmy getting sent to the hospital last week.

The story has been nothing short of engaging, although that can be said about most of what The Bloodline has done in the past year.

What will happen when Reigns and Jey go face-to-face ahead of SummerSlam 2023?