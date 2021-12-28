High-stakes Tag Team Tournament final confirmed for WWE RAW tonight

WWE has confirmed a high-stakes match for tonight's episode of RAW that was previously canceled due to the former champion's absence.

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro hosted a tag team tournament earlier this month. The winner of the "RK-Bro-Nament" was supposed to get a shot at Randy Orton and Riddle's titles.

The final of RK-Bronament was initially scheduled for the December 13 edition of the show. However, it was canceled after WWE Superstar Montez Ford was ruled out of action. The Street Profits member has now been cleared to compete. Ford and Angelo Dawkins will face Rey Mysterio and Dominik in the finals of the RK-Bro-Nament tonight.

The Street Profits defeated AJ Styles and Omos to book their spot in the finals. Their opponents, The Mysterios, defeated the Alpha Academy to reach the finals. The two teams will now lock horns in order to win a shot at the RAW Tag Team Champions at WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

WWE confirms big matches for RAW this week

Apart from the RK-Bro-Nament finals, WWE has confirmed other big matches for tonight's RAW. Randy Orton is set to compete with Otis in a singles match. This month, RK-Bro and Alpha Academy members have been involved in multiple in-ring encounters that also saw Otis pin Riddle.

Orton faced Chad Gable last week and picked up a victory before being involved in a brief confrontation with Otis. The Alpha Academy continues to pose a threat to Randy Orton and Riddle despite not winning the RK-Bro-Nament.

Randy Orton @RandyOrton #RKBronament Tonight Otis gets the privilege of receiving the last RKO of 2021 on #WWERaw … let’s see who gets the first one of 2022 at #WWEDay1 Tonight Otis gets the privilege of receiving the last RKO of 2021 on #WWERaw… let’s see who gets the first one of 2022 at #WWEDay1 #RKBronament https://t.co/FpxcrB5TED

Last week, Dolph Ziggler also won against WWE United States Champion Damian Priest via countout. The latter was distracted by Robert Roode at ringside and couldn't get back inside the squared circle in time. As a result, Ziggler won the match and got a title shot against Priest. Both superstars are set to lock horns in a championship match tonight on RAW.

Apart from the matches mentioned above, WWE RAW also has an interesting segment planned for the show. The Miz and Maryse are set to renew their vows on their anniversary, but as is tradition with wedding festivities in WWE, there's a twist awaiting the former world champion and his wife. Miz is currently involved in a feud with Edge and did not shy away from using his wife to tip the scales in his favor.

Last week, Maryse slapped the Rated-R Superstar before Miz attacked the latter from behind. This led many into believing it was the perfect setup for Edge's wife and iconic WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix's in-ring return. She recently quit her role as a commentator on NXT and is expected to make a surprise return on the red brand tonight.

