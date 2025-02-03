Highly anticipated CM Punk WrestleMania 41 match less likely, WWE personality says

Despite being the favorite heading into the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, CM Punk failed to win the titular contest for the second straight year. Where that leaves the Straight Edge wrestler on the grandest spectacle in sports entertainment come April bears watching.

Days before the Rumble, WWE Creative teased a WrestleMania program between The Best in the World and his former AEW colleague, Cody Rhodes. Sam Roberts believes it will happen sooner rather than later. But after what transpired this past Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, Roberts is unsure if it is destined to be the headliner of the Show of Shows this year.

On his podcast Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts discussed CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes. He pointed to the compelling background for the potential rivalry, before adding that both men may be going in another direction heading to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:

"Are we going to get it? Yes. Was that face-to-face promo [on RAW] for a match coming up real soon? I don't think so," the WWE analyst said. [From 1:09:10 to 1:09:22]

Sam Roberts noted WWE Creative has given equal prominence to a potential showdown between CM Punk and Roman Reigns. He also did not rule out a grudge match against Seth Rollins for Punk.

WWE's Paul Heyman comments on 'the favor' he owes CM Punk

Paul Heyman and CM Punk made a deal late last year. The Chicago native would assist Roman Reigns against The New Bloodline and in return, the former AEW World Champion would be owed a favor from The Wiseman.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Heyman discussed 'the favor.' In typical Wiseman fashion, he beat around the bush, claiming that the mystery element to it is what gets the viewers hooked. The veteran added CM Punk has to be credited for the ongoing angle because of his remarkable on-screen persona:

"I always look for intrigue. What’s the mystery here? What’s the water cooler conversation after this airs? Where are the potential trajectories this story can argue it should take and therefore the possibilities the audience can sink its teeth into and get passionately behind or against? Punk adds so much of that because he is among the most unpredictable characters and personas in WWE history," Paul Heyman said.

Interestingly, as seen in the clip above, Rollins attacked Punk and Reigns after all three men were eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble. The Best in the World has already announced his next appearance for WWE.

