Lana, aka CJ Perry, was highly entertained by what transpired between Sheamus and Dominik Mysterio on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

She has been a big fan of Dominik Mysterio's heel run so far. The former WWE star recently stated on Instagram that she is obsessed with Dom's heel turn. The latter has improved since turning to the dark side as a part of Judgment Day on the red brand.

The Brawling Brutes took on The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team match on WWE RAW. The match's closing moments saw Sheamus beating the tar out of Dominik and pinning him to pick up a big victory for his team.

Former WWE Superstar Lana seemed quite happy over Dominik getting beaten up by Sheamus and shared her reaction via a tweet.

"@WWESheamus beating the sh*t out of @DomMysterio35 was highly entertaining haha," she tweeted.

How did fans react to Lana's tweet about Sheamus beating up Dominik?

Lana's tweet about Dominik getting beaten up by the former WWE Champion received quite some responses from fans on Twitter.

While speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, Judgment Day leader Finn Balor heaped big praise on Dominik and said that he had exceeded his expectations:

"I feel like he’s far exceeded anyone’s expectations already, not only as a babyface but as a heel... He’s got a huge future ahead of him. He has an incredible amount of potential, and obviously, his family lineage speaks for itself. I have no doubt that in the future he will step out and exceed his father’s shadow,” said Balor.

Dominik is steadily establishing himself as a hated heel on WWE TV and has a long road ahead of him. It would be interesting to see how WWE handles his character in the near future.

