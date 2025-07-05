Hikuleo's new name officially confirmed by WWE

WWE Night of Champions 2025 marked the debut of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Hikuleo in the Stamford-based promotion. Today, the company and the 34-year-old star confirmed his new name going forward.
Hikuleo signed with the Stamford-based promotion last year and recently competed in dark matches ahead of SmackDown. However, the 34-year-old star received an impressive debut in Saudi Arabia when he attacked Jacob Fatu and cost him the title against Solo Sioko.
After the event, WWE called Hikuleo 'Tala Tonga,' indicating his new name in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, the company's website revealed the 34-year-old star's official name going forward, which will be Talla Tonga. A trademark for the name was filed last year, and Tala might've been an error.
Furthermore, the former Strong Openweight Champion also changed his name across social platforms and confirmed the new name will be Talla Tonga. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the star on the blue brand.
Talla Tonga officially joins Solo Sikoa's faction on WWE SmackDown
Solo Sikoa stepped out of Roman Reigns' shadow last year when The Original Tribal Chief lost the Undisputed WWE Championship and went on a hiatus. Later, he fought against The Original Bloodline and lost a few members along the way, heading into WrestleMania 41.
Recently, Jeff Cobb made his debut for the promotion and aligned with Solo Sikoa when Jacob Fatu defended his title at Backlash 2025. Later, the company changed Cobb's name to JC Mateo as he pledged his allegiance to the 32-year-old star on the blue brand.
Solo Sikoa's family grew further in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions 2025 when Talla Tonga appeared and helped Sikoa to win the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu. On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the new champion revealed his new faction.
Sikoa revealed Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga as his new family members and named the faction MFT. Later, the faction appeared on the show and made a statement following an attack on Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu after their tag team match against Mateo and Sikoa.
