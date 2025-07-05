Hikuleo's new name officially confirmed by WWE

WWE Night of Champions 2025 marked the debut of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Hikuleo in the Stamford-based promotion. Today, the company and the 34-year-old star confirmed his new name going forward.

Ad

Hikuleo signed with the Stamford-based promotion last year and recently competed in dark matches ahead of SmackDown. However, the 34-year-old star received an impressive debut in Saudi Arabia when he attacked Jacob Fatu and cost him the title against Solo Sioko.

After the event, WWE called Hikuleo 'Tala Tonga,' indicating his new name in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, the company's website revealed the 34-year-old star's official name going forward, which will be Talla Tonga. A trademark for the name was filed last year, and Tala might've been an error.

Ad

Trending

Talla Tonga is the official name! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Ad

Furthermore, the former Strong Openweight Champion also changed his name across social platforms and confirmed the new name will be Talla Tonga. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the star on the blue brand.

Talla Tonga officially joins Solo Sikoa's faction on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa stepped out of Roman Reigns' shadow last year when The Original Tribal Chief lost the Undisputed WWE Championship and went on a hiatus. Later, he fought against The Original Bloodline and lost a few members along the way, heading into WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Recently, Jeff Cobb made his debut for the promotion and aligned with Solo Sikoa when Jacob Fatu defended his title at Backlash 2025. Later, the company changed Cobb's name to JC Mateo as he pledged his allegiance to the 32-year-old star on the blue brand.

Solo Sikoa's family grew further in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions 2025 when Talla Tonga appeared and helped Sikoa to win the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu. On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the new champion revealed his new faction.

Ad

Sikoa revealed Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga as his new family members and named the faction MFT. Later, the faction appeared on the show and made a statement following an attack on Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu after their tag team match against Mateo and Sikoa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!