It's been a long time since Vince McMahon has appeared on WWE TV for several reasons, most recently due to his surgery. During the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former World Wrestling Entertainment writer reacted to the possibility of Vince McMahon returning for a comical role.

While he successfully completed his comeback to WWE's board earlier this year, Vince McMahon was forced to retire in June last year after being accused of sexual misconduct.

As of 2023, the 78-year-old is back in a corporate capacity and even oversaw the company's long-awaited sale. The controversial wresting booker, however, has not shown up on WWE programming, and despite the heat on him, a Mr. McMahon appearance can never be ruled out.

This week's Writing with Russo revolved around LA Knight potentially feuding with The Authority, with Vince McMahon's name being brought up. Vince Russo admitted that he'd love to see McMahon as an occasional on-screen character, where the WWE boss just hilariously forgets things:

"(Mustache Vince McMahon returns) That would be great TV, and mid-promo, he doesn't even know where he is. He just stops and looks around (Where the heck am I?). How great would it be to, bro, bring Mustache Vince back and play it like he is going in and out of dementia. Come on, bro! I would watch that and pop huge every week." (From 9:58 onwards)

The latest on Vince McMahon's WWE status

As noted above, Vince McMahon returned to the Board of Directors in January 2023 and has since focused on completing Endeavor's purchase of the promotion.

McMahon was last spotted in the public spotlight during a CNBC interview alongside Endeavor CEO Ary Emanuel. McMahon shocked the world by unveiling his new look with a mustache, which even drew comparisons to an iconic TV series character. The former world champion courted more legal trouble recently as he was served with a grand jury subpoena, with federal agents even conducting a search at his residence.

Vince McMahon also underwent spinal surgery and, as things stand, is on a medical leave of absence, which you can read all about right here.

