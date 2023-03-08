WWE talents backstage compare Vince McMahon's new look to iconic TV series character - Reports

Fans are finding it more fascinating to talk about Vince McMahon's new look than his role during his recent visit to WWE RAW. A comprehensive Fightful Select report recently revealed all the details about McMahon's backstage appearance, including the apparent change in his physical appearance.

For those who haven't caught up yet, McMahon was at Gorilla Position during the RAW episode in Boston, even though he reportedly had no creative input. It was revealed that more than him showing up on Monday Night RAW, McMahon's look seemed to have turned heads amongst talents and personnel.

As revealed by Fightful, Vince "arrived with dyed hair and a small mustache," with several stars stating that the 77-year-old resembled Gomez Addams from The Addams Family. Luis Guzmán most recently portrayed the popular TV series character in the Netflix hit Wednesday.

A person within WWE who has known Vince McMahon for over 20 years admitted that the reactions to the Executive Chairman's appearance change were "more drastic and shocking" than him getting his head shaved, which has also happened in the past.

Fightful also clarified that despite all the fake photos doing the rounds claiming to be Vince McMahon sporting his rumored new look, no real images have emerged online as of this writing.

Why was Vince McMahon backstage on WWE RAW?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Everything that I've heard thus far indicates that people at WWE Raw believe Vince McMahon was at the show to visit John Cena.



He's visited Cena multiple times outside of WWE over the last year Everything that I've heard thus far indicates that people at WWE Raw believe Vince McMahon was at the show to visit John Cena.He's visited Cena multiple times outside of WWE over the last year

While it was expected to happen, a large section of the WWE Universe was caught off guard by Vince McMahon being spotted behind the scenes on this week's RAW. Many within WWE also weren't informed about the veteran's decision to watch the entire RAW episode from the Gorilla Position.

There might be fears about his return to the creative team; however, multiple sources have confirmed that Mr. McMahon attended RAW only to show his support for John Cena and enjoy the show.

Backstage notes regarding McMahon's mood throughout the three-hour broadcast also made their way to Twitter, and you can read more about how he reacted despite having no creative influence on the show right here.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes