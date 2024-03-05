Hint of major betrayal in The Bloodline was dropped during The Rock and Roman Reigns' segment on SmackDown, says veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes The Rock and Roman Reigns' hug during their SmackDown segment was a "mafia hug."

Last Friday, The Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso opened up SmackDown. After Reigns asked the crowd to acknowledge him, The Rock joined them in the ring. The Great One cut a promo in which he challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match against him and Reigns on night one of WrestleMania XL.

During the segment, The Tribal Chief seemed unpleased. As The Rock went for his signature "If you smell..." catchphrase, Reigns stopped him and asked him to acknowledge him. The wrestling legend complied and then hugged his cousin.

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff commented on the segment. He claimed WWE was building heat between Rock and Reigns. The former RAW General Manager suggested the hug hinted at a potential betrayal.

"If you go back and watch that promo, perhaps you noticed the same thing I did. Maybe everybody did, and I [was just] just kidding myself, thinking that maybe I saw something unique. But from early on in that promo, just looking at facial expressions, or lack thereof, really, they're building heat between Roman and [The] Rock," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"Roman doesn't like being overshadowed. And now it was so obvious in that promo, storyline-perspective, 'Acknowledge me!' And then the hug after—that's like a mafia hug. 'Oh, I'm gonna hug you right before I kill you, coz that's how that works.'" [34:24 - 35:05]

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will answer The Rock's challenge on WWE SmackDown

Last night, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins kicked off Monday Night RAW, announcing they would be at SmackDown on Friday to confront The Rock and Roman Reigns and give their "obvious" answer to The Brahma Bull's challenge.

Fans and experts expect The American Nightmare and The Visionary to accept The Rock's challenge. WWE previously hinted at a potential tag team match in the WrestleMania XL trailer.

While Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania XL, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre at The Showcase of the Immortals.

