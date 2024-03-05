Did The Rock fool Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown? Exploring what fans potentially missed

Last week's SmackDown kicked off with a bang as The Rock and Roman Reigns addressed the WWE Universe. While the main talking point of the segment was undoubtedly the issuing of a tag-team challenge to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, another moment blew people's minds.

This moment came when The People's Champ acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief. But did he? Or did he pull the wool over the Head of the Table's eyes?

For starters, there can be no denying that Reigns' decision to stop The Rock from making his iconic statement was downright bonkers. Given his stature, this could have likely not gone well with Dwayne Johnson. Additionally, when The Great One finally "acknowledged" Roman, fans may have missed out on one or two of his mannerisms that were quite telling.

The first was the fact that there was quite a pause before he acknowledged Roman. And, finally, the words The Rock used were rather interesting. While he did start by saying Roman Reigns, the Hollywood megastar followed it up with "My family." This could mean one of two things.

Either Johnson is suggesting that only his side and his line of the family are worthy of being The Tribal Chief or that the entire Anoa'i family, as a unit, holds the honor and not just Roman. No matter how you look at it, Rocky may have just found the ultimate loophole, which could lead to an unexpected backstab.

Could this tiny little detail prove to be an impending disaster for The Bloodline? Only time will tell. But at the end of the day, this is just speculation, and for all we know, The Rock could have paused and used those words for dramatic effect.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will confront The Rock and Roman Reigns

Going back to the challenge that was issued by The Rock, fans can soon expect a response from Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. On last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare expressed his displeasure over the fact that The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment rejected his initial one-to-one challenge. He was later joined by Seth ''Freakin'' Rollins in the ring.

After a bit of back-and-forth and some banter at Johnson's expense, Rollins and Rhodes finally got to the matter at hand. The Messiah made it clear that he would be on next week's episode of SmackDown in Dallas to confront both Reigns and The People's Champ. In response, Rhodes also agreed to the same, making their alliance against The Bloodline official.

Expand Tweet

Things are expected to heat up when Cody and Seth confront The Great One and The Bloodline this week on Friday Night SmackDown.

Will The Brahma Bull turn on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL? Share your views in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Will The Rock betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes