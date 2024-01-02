"Hire this man" - Public outcry of the WWE Universe for 36-year-old's return

It's not impossible that a wrestler who worked for WWE, who wound up getting released, returns to the promotion in a matter of months. An example of this was when Samoa Joe was released in April 2021, only to get rehired two months later.

In September 2023, after months of inactivity, Jeffrey Daniel Sciullo, best known as Elias in WWE, among other names, got released. Despite being a promising talent, many believe he was criminally underutilized.

Revealing his new identity on the independent circuit - Elijah - the 36-year-old wrestler shared a post on his social media handle, which has garnered support from fans.

"Hello… I am ELIJAH," he introduced his new persona to the pro-wrestling world on Twitter/X.

Check out his promo video that has been making rounds on social media below:

While part of the Stamford-based company between 2014 and 2023, he never won any titles but was part of arguably some of the best segments produced on television with top stars. His final notable feud was against Kevin Owens when, as per the storyline, he wrestled as his twin brother, Ezekiel (himself).

A large section of fans hope to see Elias back in a WWE ring, but the more unanimous sentiment is that he will be better off in another promotion, perhaps Nashville-based wrestling promotion TNA.

Check out the outcry from fans below:

Samoa Joe's WWE run left a lot of fans upset, but his luck has turned around

After getting released in April 2021, Samoa Joe was rehired in June, reportedly at the behest of Triple H. However, less than a year later, Joe was once again released by the global juggernaut.

Praised for his impeccable in-ring and mic skills, Samoa Joe is cited as one of the biggest missed opportunities by WWE. During his 2017 feud with Brock Lesnar, many fans wanted him to dethrone The Beast and win the world title at least once during his tenure on the main roster.

Now, 15 years since last winning a world title, Samoa Joe captured the AEW World Championship at the Worlds End pay-per-view this past weekend, defeating MJF in the main event. The victory is also notable for being the culmination of MJF's remarkable 406-day reign.

Meanwhile, tonight on RAW: Day 1, it seems Triple H and crew are reportedly looking to bring back a former two-time champion.

