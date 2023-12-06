"His career could be over" - Fans devastated after 29-year-old WWE star is ruled out of major title match due to injury

The WWE Universe is seemingly heartbroken after learning about the severity of Wes Lee's injury.

The 29-year-old joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2020. He has been on a rapid ascent over the last year and a half, establishing himself as one of the prominent names in NXT.

He has won the NXT Tag Team Championship twice and the North American Championship on one occasion in his short time with the company. Lee also held the latter title for a record 269 days and had numerous enthralling title defenses.

Wes Lee looked determined to recapture the NXT North American Title from Dominik Mysterio after he made a comeback at Halloween Havoc Night Two. Last week, he defeated three former North American Champions, Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano, in a fatal-four-way match to become the number one contender for "Dirty" Dom's gold.

The star, however, revealed last night that he would be out of action for the foreseeable future due to an injury. Hence, he won't be competing for the gold on Saturday.

The news has left fans devastated, and many took to social media to show concern for the star and send him best wishes.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Wes Lee will be replaced by Dragon Lee in the title match at WWE NXT Deadline

Dominik Mysterio looked set to face Wes Lee in a highly anticipated match at NXT Deadline. However, unfortunate circumstances led to the bout being altered.

"Dirty" Dom appeared on last night's edition of NXT and tried to get out of defending the title on Saturday. However, he was interrupted by Rey Mysterio, who told The Judgment Day member that he would be defending his gold against Dragon Lee. The WWE legend also added that he would be in his mentee's corner for the contest.

"Dominik, What's up, son? Unfortunately for you, this Saturday is not a night off. In fact, you will be defending the North American Title at Deadline. And to be more clear, I'll be at Deadline to see this title match take place. I'll be in the corner of the man who is going to take that North American Championship away from you. Oh, and that man is my brother, the future of Lucha Libre, Dragon Lee. Good luck, son!" [00:09 - 00:49]

Dragon Lee has made a massive name for himself since joining WWE last year. He made his in-ring debut earlier this year and quickly moved up from NXT to SmackDown.

