By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 06, 2025 04:55 GMT
The new General Manager is here (Image credit: WWE.com)

A historic new WWE General Manager has now officially been appointed. It took place on the new show.

Tonight, WWE started its Evolve show, which will be broadcast internationally on Wednesday nights on YouTube. On the first day, Shawn Michaels took charge and, along with Ava, booked several of the matches for the night, announcing who would be facing each other.

While the night was a success, Shawn Michaels will naturally be busy and not always able to attend the shows. He confirmed Ava would be the new General Manager and the one in charge of shows and booking moving forward, referring to her as the Mayor. In a historic move, she's been appointed as the first-ever authority figure of the new WWE show.

"Obviously, some very impressive talent on this show. As always, you're the Mayor. I trust your judgment. I'm going to leave you to direct this how it is you see fit. Alright?" (46:20 - 46:35)

Ava replied that she was grateful and had some ideas for next week's show.

"Absolutely, thank you very much. I think it's going to be a lot of fun. Like you said, there's a lot of great talent here. I definitely already have some ideas for next week's main event." (46:36 - 46:46)
Fans will have to wait and see how the show plays out.

