WWE broadcast its first-ever episode of Evolve tonight after Triple H introduced the show on X. The show was action-packed and had several big highlights. These are the most noteworthy things to come out of tonight's WWE Evolve show.

Before the show could start, Triple H introduced it to fans on X and asked them to tune in. Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone were on the commentary team for the night. They called the action together, with Rosenberg giving the play-by-play.

Shawn Michaels came out to introduce some of the roster and booked a few matches. The results from the night are as follows:

Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright defeated Kali Armstrong and Dani Palmer

Keanu Carver defeated Trill London

Jack Cartwheel, Sean Legacy, and Cappucino Jones defeated Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes

The stars from each match performed well, but Keanu Carver stood out as a dominant star who is going to take some beating.

Swipe Right, the defeated tag team in the main event, got a huge heel reception and brought chants of Swipe Left by the fans. Kali Armstrong also objected to her defeat, expressing her frustration at losing her first match.

Shawn Michaels also appointed Ava in charge of proceedings on Evolve going forward. What she does next with the show remains to be seen. Also, Triple H has not appeared on the show himself.

