History-making superstar must align with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, says ex-WWE star

Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman have been slowly establishing their dominance as a faction on the red brand. Meanwhile, Stevie Richards has said he wants to see Becky Lynch with the duo for a few reasons.

In 2019, Becky Lynch made history when she headlined WrestleMania 35 and walked out of the event as Becky 2 Belts. Over the past few years, The Man accomplished everything she possibly could in the women's division but has never had a manager, nor has she been paired up as a heel with her husband.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the former Hardcore Champion raised a few valid points on the impact Paul Heyman's alliance could make if they get a female star in the faction like Becky Lynch. Moreover, Richards feels The Man's inclusion in the group would be beneficial as he believes The Judgment Day is failing as a faction and their days are numbered.

"That group needs a woman in order to do what they need to do because The Judgment Day; their days are numbered. They're going to break up; something is going to happen, and it's long overdue... So, I understand your motivation for being a heel now because you want to join your husband. And Paul Heyman can be a Paul Heyman Guy for a female for the first time. It can be a special thing," Richards said. (From 07:17 to 08:04)

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman will be at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WrestleMania 41 marked a new beginning for Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, as The Wiseman turned on The Original Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint to join hands with The Visionary. The two then took Bron Breakker under their wing on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Lately, the trio has been trying to establish itself on the roster, but CM Punk isn't done with them. On the recent edition of WWE RAW, The Straight Edge Superstar found himself a partner, Sami Zayn, in Roman Reigns' absence from the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE then proceeded to announce that Punk and Zayn would team up for a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event against Rollins and Breakker. While Seth Rollins will compete at the event, Paul Heyman will surely be ringside to support his new faction.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit The Stevie Richards Show and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

