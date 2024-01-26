"Hit-and-miss" - WWE Universe divisive over top star's noteworthy milestone

What is it about the WWE Universe that makes them so vocal about certain wrestlers or their accomplishments?

Suffice it to say that they always speak their mind, and only the best superstars get a reaction as strongly as this one. In the case of Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, many of the online fanbase are not too pleased with her reign as she recently surpassed 300 days.

Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble 2023 and stole the show at WrestleMania 39 with Charlotte Flair (and the latter's title), both of which were remarkable moments. Be that as it may, her run with the belt left a lot to be desired ever since, considering a lack of defenses, especially through the summer, per WWE fans.

Check out fan reactions below:

There were some tweets that pointed to how there has not been any memorable feuds in Rhea Ripley's Women's World Title reign, especially considering the length of it. However, one fan noted that the teased upcoming program with Becky Lynch could change that.

Becky Lynch confronted Rhea Ripley ahead of the Royal Rumble PLE, making a bold statement that was all about The Man's need for a belt around her waist to prove she is still the top star of the division. She intends to contend for the top prize of Monday Night RAW by winning the Rumble match this Saturday night.

WWE Superstar R-Truth is convinced Mami will be on top despite Becky Lynch's threat

R-Truth is not only a veteran of the wrestling business but also the newest member of The Judgment Day. His status is still debatable, but the fan favorite does not have a shadow of a doubt about it.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Truth claimed that Becky Lynch does not stand a chance against the Women's World Champion:

"As fearful, as phenomenal as the man Becky Lynch is, Mami ain't having that. Mami can go from zero to a hundred in a second, like I told you that. You know that I am saying?" [5:14 onwards]

You can watch more of the interview below:

Needless to say, Mami vs. The Man is a match that has been in the making for over a year. Moreover, it could ultimately play a major role in elevating Rhea Ripley's current Women's World Title reign when the WWE Universe looks back on it down the line.

Will Becky Lynch put an end to Mami's title reign at WrestleMania 40, or do you feel WWE is going to throw a curveball at the Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below!

