"Hold onto those rows" - Samantha Irvin reacts to 29-year-old WWE star mocking her fiancé

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin continued to take shots at a 29-year-old superstar after he poked fun at her fiancé for being bald.

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin are a real-life couple and got engaged earlier this year. The former Intercontinental Champion took to social media ahead of his appearance on WWE's The Bump today and asked fans to submit questions for him. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes hilariously wondered why the 34-year-old superstar was bald, and it prompted a response by Irvin.

During the couple's appearance on WWE's The Bump, Samantha Irvin praised Ricochet and noted that today was National Bald is Beautiful Day.

"Long ago, I prayed and I prayed. I said please bring me a man who is handsome, who is agile, who is strong, who has a body of a Greek god. And this is what I was blessed with, this man here. Today is National Bald is Beautiful Day, so first of all, we are not going to have any bald hate going on," she said. [From 45:55 - 46:17]

She added that Ricochet was around Carmelo Hayes' age when he started losing his hair and that the NXT Champion should focus on holding onto his own.

"I would like to say, you [Ricochet] were about Carmelo's age I think when the baldness started to happen. And you know, you need to be really handsome to make that look work, so you might want to hold onto those rows. But yeah, thank you for the question though," she added. [From 46:18 - 46:32]

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin on introducing The Judgment Day

Samantha Irvin admitted that she is still trying to find the right way to introduce The Judgment Day faction on RAW.

During the conversation on WWE's The Bump, Samantha Irvin disclosed that she is still tweaking her introduction of The Judgment Day because the faction keeps adding accomplishments to their resume.

"I really like to try to get the vibe of everyone, and I'm still trying to find it with them [The Judgment Day]. Because with The Bloodline for example, you get something for everybody. But with The Judgment Day, now we have the tag titles in the mix, the NXT North American Championship, they keep acquiring gold and accolades that now is in the announcement. So, you want to make sure it is locked in with the music, you want to make sure that the vibe is right, and that every is represented properly. I'm still working on it, I'm still tweaking it," she said. [From 42:24 - 42:59]

Samantha Irvin has become a fan-favorite and does an excellent job of making each superstar's introduction sound unique. It will be interesting to see if she makes any changes to The Judgment Day's introduction moving forward on WWE RAW.

