Samantha Irvin fires back at WWE Superstar after he pokes fun at her fiancé

Samantha Irvin has reacted to a WWE star taking shots at her fiancé Ricochet.

Ricochet is currently involved in the World Heavyweight Championship storyline between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW. Shinsuke attacked Rollins following their match at Payback, leading to The Visionary calling out The King of Strong Style on the September 4 edition of the red brand. A brawl broke out, and Ricochet rushed the ring to break it up. Nakamura then faced Ricochet in a singles match that ended in a disqualification.

The Japanese star tried to hit the former Intercontinental Champion with a steel chair after the bout, but Seth Rollins made the save. Shinsuke Nakamura attacked the 34-year-old backstage last night during the red brand and warned Rollins that he is still coming after the World Heavyweight Championship.

Earlier today, Carmelo Hayes hilariously poked fun at Ricochet and wondered why he was bald. Samantha Irvin reacted to the NXT Champion's shot at her fiancé and claimed that she would answer the question tomorrow during his appearance on WWE's The Bump.

"Aww a question from his biggest fan! I'll answer it tomorrow on @WWETheBump," tweeted Samantha.

Carmelo Hayes reacted to Irvin's message and joked that he may have to delete his tweet because he doesn't do Twitter beefs anymore.

WWE RAW star Gunther praises Samantha Irvin

Imperium's Gunther recently praised Samantha Irvin for adding to his presentation on RAW.

Samantha Irvin expertly announces Gunther's name during his entrances, and it has added a lot to his presentation as a WWE Superstar. Speaking with Sonjay Maru ahead of SummerSlam, The Ring General praised Irvin for doing a great job and complimented her for doing a great job of finding a unique way to introduce every superstar.

"Oh yeah, of course. I think she [Samantha Irvin] does a great job in general by finding an individual way to introduce each of the competitors. And for us [Imperium], it is very fitting. I think it adds to our presentation too, or for me in that case. So yeah, she's doing a great job," said Gunther. [From 03:40 - 04:00]

Ricochet recently disclosed that he thinks he can be the biggest attraction in WWE. It will be interesting to see how he will respond to Shinsuke Nakamura's attack in the weeks ahead.

Do you think Seth Rollins will still be the World Heavyweight Champion after Fastlane next month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

