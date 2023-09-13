"Why you bald?" - 29-year-old WWE star takes hilarious shot at Ricochet

A 29-year-old star has taken a hilarious shot at Ricochet ahead of his appearance on WWE's The Bump this week.

The veteran has gotten involved in the rivalry between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura on the red brand. The former NXT North American Champion tried to talk Rollins out of competing on the RAW following Payback as The Visionary's back was in bad shape.

The One and Only battled Nakamura in a singles match on the September 4 episode of RAW, but the bout ended in a disqualification. The King of Strong Style went to bash Ricochet's head with a steel chair, but the World Heavyweight Champion rushed to the ring to break it up.

Nakamura attacked the former Intercontinental Champion last night on RAW as a way to send a message to Seth Rollins.

Ahead of his appearance tomorrow on The Bump, the 34-year-old asked fans to suggest questions for the show. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes suggested a hilarious question and wondered why the RAW star is bald.

WWE veteran Vince Russo reacts to Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet last week on RAW

Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura battled in a match last week on WWE RAW that ended in a disqualification.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized the match for ultimately having no value. Russo noted that the bout would probably get a five-star rating from some people and claimed it meant nothing due to the finish.

"There is no point. Just so that they could have a good match, this is a great match for the marks, bro," Russo stated on Legion of RAW. "Nakamura against Ricochet, this is probably five stars. We can put them out there for as long as we want. Four and three-quarters, we won't have a finish because Rollins is going to hit the ring. That's all this is. It all means zero." [From 43:00 to 44:00]

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins wants a rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura, but the challenger has not accepted it yet. He warned the champion that he would take the title from him on his own time after the attack on Ricochet last night on WWE RAW.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline plays out in the weeks ahead.

