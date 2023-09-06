"This is probably five stars" - WWE veteran's sarcastic reaction to Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet's RAW match (Exclusive)

The WWE RAW after Payback saw Shinsuke Nakamura take on Ricochet, and while certain sections of the fanbase would have enjoyed the match, Vince Russo explained his problem with the booking.

Ricochet got involved in Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura's world title program on this week's RAW, and the natural outcome was a singles match.

On paper, Ricochet vs. Nakamura sounds like a solid in-ring spectacle, but Vince Russo pointed out the inconsequential nature of the match. The former WWE writer said that the contest meant nothing as it was already obvious that it wasn't going to have a clear winner.

Russo was against the practice of offering matches that meant nothing and believed Nakamura and Ricochet's RAW meeting fell under the same unwanted category:

"There is no point. Just so that they could have a good match, this is a great match for the marks, bro," Russo stated on Legion of RAW. "Nakamura against Ricochet, this is probably five stars. We can put them out there for as long as we want. Four and three-quarters, we won't have a finish because Rollins is going to hit the ring. That's all this is. It all means zero." [43:00 - 44:00]

The World Heavyweight Championship storyline moved forward on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura headlined Payback 2023, and the narrative revolved around the challenger targeting the champion's weak back. Rollins caught Nakamura with a Stomp at the end of the 26-minute bout and successfully retained his title.

Nakamura's post-match attack hinted that WWE was not done with the rivalry, and Seth Rollins' comments on RAW confirmed the notion. The Visionary spoke about his grueling match with the King of Strong Style and invited him to enter the ring.

Seth offered Nakamura another shot at the world title, but the Japanese star had other plans as he initiated a brawl. Shinsuke's match with Ricochet ended in a disqualification due to a Seth Rollins interference, and it looks like a Payback rematch is just around the corner.

