Hollywood actor approached for major Mick Foley project

A Hollywood actor revealed that he has been approached to participate in a major Mick Foley project. Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Popular actor Paul Walter Hauser was a guest on TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast this week and revealed that he was approached about a major Mick Foley project. Hauser shared that he had been approached to play The Hardcore Legend and Jim Neidhart in separate projects, but declined to reveal any more details.

"But I have been approached about playing Mick Foley. Really. I’ve also been approached about playing Jim Neidhart, and I just got approached last week about playing a new wrestler — which I won’t name out of respect for the project and the people involved. But yeah, people think of me for wrestling stuff because they know I’m into it. And I’d do it as long as the story is good and I get to really do something with the character," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Hauser also accused TKO of "butchering" John Cena's final run in WWE during the interview. Cena's last match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, and he will also be in action against AJ Styles this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel 2025.

WWE legend Mick Foley praises a major AEW star

Mick Foley recently spoke highly of former AEW World Champion MJF and claimed that he was a great professional wrestler.

Speaking on Casual Conversations, the Hall of Famer discussed a hypothetical rivalry against MJF and noted that the AEW star would be able to hide his weaknesses. The WWE icon added that MJF was so talented that he might even be able to convince wrestling fans that they had a great match against each other.

"He's so good and such a great pro that you know he would have lifted my game on the microphone and you know we could have probably found a way to work around my weaknesses in the ring, accentuate the positives and even if it wasn't a great match, I bet you we could have convinced a lot of people it was a great match." [H/T: Fightful]

T w I t t e r @darthramious There has never been an actor more qualified for a role than Paul Walter Hauser as Mick Foley.

It will be interesting to see if a biopic about WWE legend Mick Foley comes to fruition down the line.

