Major name accuses WWE of "butchering" John Cena's retirement tour

A major name recently accused WWE of butchering John Cena's retirement tour. The legend will be competing in his final match on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast, actor Paul Walter Hauser accused TKO of ruining John Cena's farewell tour. He stated that Cena's final run should have included major stars and questioned the company's decision to have Brock Lesnar squash him at Wrestlepalooza last month.

“I think it’s TKO. They’re butchering it. I think it would have been nice if John Cena’s farewell tour included a great mesh of prior opponents that have known him for 20 years and future stars who could use the rub. I would have loved to have seen Cena fight people like The Miz. I would have loved to see Cena fight Jericho, The Miz, Sheamus, Triple H, uh, Brock win and beat Brock. Um, why did they do that? It just feels so pointless. Why? What was the point? Seriously, guys, what was the point of that?" said Hauser. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the video below:

It was revealed by Dave Meltzer earlier today that an absent WWE Superstar is rumored to be Cena's final opponent. The 48-year-old is scheduled to battle AJ Styles in a singles match at Crown Jewel this Saturday night.

Former WWE writer criticizes John Cena's retirement tour

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared why he thought John Cena's retirement tour had gone off the rails.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that things started to go wrong once The Rock stopped appearing on WWE television. Cena turned heel to align with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025, but The Final Boss has not made an appearance since the PLE earlier this year.

"I'm telling you, man. A lot went sour with Rock. A lot went sour with The Rock and people not being on the same page. Cena got caught right smack in the middle of that. Since that happened, they have not been able to recover from that," Russo said.

EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0B JOHN CENA SOLD HIS SOUL TO THE ROCK TO WIN THE 17TH TITLE. THIS IS THE BIGGEST HEEL TURN IN THE HISTORY OF PRO WRESTLING. CRAZY. 🤯 #WWEChamber

Only time will tell if Cena can emerge victorious in his final WWE match later this year.

