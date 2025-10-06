Real reason WWE botched John Cena's farewell tour, according to former employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how the company bottled John Cena's farewell tour. The star currently has a few more dates left this year.

Back at Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena announced that he would retire at the end of 2025. During this retirement tour, the Cenation Leader turned heel, won the elusive 17th World Championship, turned babyface again, and had memorable matches against the likes of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Logan Paul. His last match against Brock Lesnar

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer explained that Cena became the victim of internal politics in WWE. He felt the company management had a falling out with The Rock, which directly impacted his heel turn. Russo noted that the creative team was not able to recover from the chaos and it eventually ruined John's farewell run.

"I'm telling you, man. A lot went sour with Rock. A lot went sour with the Rock and people not being on the same page. Cena got caught right smack in the middle of that. Since that happened, they have not been able to recover from that," Russo said.

John Cena suffered a devastating loss at the hands of Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. The Beast delivered six vicious F5s to secure the win over Cena.

The Franchise Player is now gearing up for a match against AJ Styles. Fans have long been demanding to see the two former World Champions collide one last time. The match will take place at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, this weekend.

Cena's last match is slated for December 13 in Washington, D.C. The star will headline Saturday Night's Main Event.

