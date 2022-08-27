Top Hollywood Veterans want a tag team match against The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 39

Top Hollywood veterans Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart said they wanted a tag team match against The Rock and John Cena at the upcoming WrestleMania.

The Rock and John Cena were once the standard bearers of WWE. The two superstars have had several WrestleMania main events and won multiple WWE Championships during their tenure. However, the two left the company to become A-List actors.

Years later, the two have become mainstream actors and household names in the industry. Wahlberg and Hart were recently interviewed by Becky Lynch during the promotion of their upcoming movie, Me Time.

During the interview, Wahlberg said he would team up with Hart to face the former champions at WrestleMania 39:

"We've got to take on The Rock and John Cena." [From 2:55 to 3:01]

Both actors are no strangers to their potential WrestleMania opponents. Johnson has worked with Wahlberg on Pain and Gain.

Meanwhile, Cena worked with Wahlberg on Daddy's Home 1 and 2. Hart and Johnson are real-life best friends as well.

What are the rumored plans for The Rock and John Cena for WrestleMania 39?

The Leader of Cenation slowly became a part-time wrestler, ascending into acting. A few years later, he received his breakout role as The Peacemaker for DC Comics. Johnson, who was already an established A-Lister, also had the role of Black Adam under the same studios.

After competing at WrestleMania, the two are self-made megastars in Hollywood who started their careers in WWE.

However, fans have often asked when the two would return to wrestling in any capacity. In June 2022, Cena returned to WWE to celebrate his 20th anniversary in the company and hinted that he would be back soon.

According to multiple reports from Dave Meltzer, The Rock is currently scheduled to return at the Grandest Stage of them All next year, however, that would depend on whether he undertakes a project more important than his WrestleMania match against Reigns.

As for The Leader of Cenation, he was rumored to face Theory at this year's SummerSlam, but those plans were nixed due to Cena's commitment to filming the second season of DC's Peacemaker.

However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Cena vs. Theory match has likely been delayed till WrestleMania 39.

There have been seeds planted for these storylines to grow in the coming months as we head close towards the event. It will be interesting to see if the two Hollywood A-Listers will compete once again at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

