Hollywood actress takes possession of Snoop Dogg's WWE Golden Title

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, it has been revealed that Vanessa Hudgens, a renowned Hollywood actress, now holds Snoop Dogg's WWE Golden Title.

Snoop Dogg is a WWE Hall of Famer who received the golden belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania Launch Party last August at the SoFi Stadium. He took it with him on the Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how amazing it was, but it was stolen.

During a Pro Bowl game, Pete Davidson was spotted with Dogg's golden WWE Championship. The Stamford-based promotion has not finished with this current angle, which began in December last year. Just before the Super Bowl, Rob Gronkowski held the title, and then William Shatner did. As seen in a new video, Vanessa Hudgens now has the golden WWE Title.

She added a golden WWE Championship replica belt to her "Thirsty Thursday" outfit. Hudgens posed with the title, toasted with it, and even called it very pretty in the 21-second video.

Before Vanessa Hudgens, Guillermo captured Snoop Dogg's WWE Golden Title

Dogg's WWE Championship drama is heating up. Guillermo from the Jimmy Kimmel Show was discovered to possess the title after the rapper reported it missing.

He said he would not return it to Snoop Dogg, and it quickly vanished. While Guillermo appeared to have the title at the beginning of the video, he had lost it by the end, and Vanessa Hudgens now has it.

"I'm sorry. I lost the golden title. Sorry man!" Guillermo stated.

The company is clearly attempting to create a storyline with Snoop Dogg's Golden WWE Championship. With WrestleMania 39 set to take place on April 1 and 2 at the SoFi Stadium in California, we'll have to wait and see what kind of story WWE comes up with.

