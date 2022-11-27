WWE Universe erupted after Bloodline member Jey Uso accepted Sami Zayn with open arms following their massive victory at Survivor Series WarGames.

Bloodline members Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa faced Brawling Brutes members Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch alongside Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre for the Men's WarGames match.

After a continuous back-and-forth assault by both teams, it was Zayn who eventually gave a low blow to Owens, and Jey Uso hit him with a Frog Splash to pick up the win.

Following the match, both The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso hugged Zayn as they finally accepted him as a loyal member of The Bloodline. The match was the showstopper of the night, as it was one of the most cinematic storylines that the WWE Universe had witnessed at the premium live event.

While most people were fans of The Honorary Uce's performance, a few of them criticized him as they wanted Zayn to join his long-term friend Owens. Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

max @washedboymax @reigns_era BEST ENDING POSSIBLE OH MY GOD @reigns_era BEST ENDING POSSIBLE OH MY GOD

Connor Reese @macrx123 @reigns_era I mean how could Jay not accept Sami after what he did in that match. Sami really was the MVP for the Bloodline tonight. @reigns_era I mean how could Jay not accept Sami after what he did in that match. Sami really was the MVP for the Bloodline tonight.

Sami Zayn sent out a heartfelt message to Roman Reigns after the conclusion of Survivor Series

By the end of the match, The Honorary Uce hit his old friend Kevin Owens with a Helluva Kick but didn't pin him, he instead let Jey hit The Prizefighter with a Frog Splash and then pin him.

Before the event went off-air, Sami was seen telling The Tribal Chief that he was loyal to the latter every single night.

"I am loyal to you tonight. I am loyal to you every night!" said Sami Zayn

The Bloodline's match against the Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre, was witnessed and praised by the majority of the fans, but Zayn's message to The Tribal Chief remained unseen and unheard of by most of them, especially to the fans watching the segment live.

