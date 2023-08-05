"Holy s**t moment" - Popular male WWE Superstar recalls hitting Becky Lynch with his finisher

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have been the talk of the WWE town ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer. Meanwhile, former United States Champion Baron Corbin talks about the reaction he got after hitting The Man with his finisher, The End of Days.

In 2019, The Man was the most over superstar in the world of professional wrestling. Becky Lynch's beginning as the face of WWE had several challenges along the way, including Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the former United States Champion spoke about the time he hit Lynch with an End of Days at WWE Extreme Rules 2019 and how the fans reacted to the spot. Check it out:

"Giving Becky, the End of Days was another one that I won't forget because we don't do things like that anymore. When I hit her, the reaction when we were in Philly, it was like dead silence at first, and then there was a weird pop where they were like holy s**t moment, you know, if you will. And then it just went to a gutter of boos. Like I got all three." [From 02:45 to 03:10]

Becky Lynch will not compete at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch was once again betrayed on the main roster by none other than Trish Stratus when the WWE Hall of Famer attacked The Man after she lost the Women's Tag Team Championships.

The two women feuded over the past few months on Monday Night RAW, where Trish Stratus won her first singles match in over 16 years on a premium live event with the help of Zoey Stark.

The two women constantly outnumber Becky Lynch for weeks before Lynch got her rematch against the former Women's Champion. Unfortunately, the rematch will not take place at SummerSlam.

The match was initially planned for The Biggest Party of the Summer, but it got pushed to an episode of Monday Night RAW in Canada. The fans will surely miss having The Man at SummerSlam.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus missing SummerSlam? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here