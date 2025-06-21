"Holy sh*t!" - WWE veteran shocked by CM Punk's booking on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on CM Punk getting brutalized on SmackDown. The star was laid out by John Cena on the blue brand this week.

Punk took a vicious AA from the 17-time world champ on a table. He lay uncomfortably, writhing in pain in the middle of the ring as John recreated his infamous pipebomb promo. Cena fired shots at his challenger, claiming that Punk was only famous because of John Cena.

During the latest episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo felt the whole segment made Punk look terrible. He questioned how WWE could book the number one contender to just lie there for several minutes as John Cena berated him. The veteran writer suggested that the segment ripped the Straightedge Star of any credibility.

"Holy sh*t! Could CM Punk have looked any weaker? Just laying there, taking all that in what seemed like the last hour of the show." [7:12 onwards]

CM Punk and John Cena will collide at Night of Champions next Saturday in Saudi Arabia with the fate of the WWE Undisputed Championship hanging in the balance.

It will be interesting to see who walks out of Saudi Arabia as the champion.

