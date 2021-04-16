"Hope to see you soon" - Top AEW Star responds to Samoa Joe's message after WWE release

As announced by the WWE earlier in the day, Samoa Joe and nine other WWE Superstars were released from their WWE contracts.

While the Samoan Submission Machine still has a 90-day non-compete clause to finish, there is already a lot of speculation regarding his next move.

Matt and Jeff Hardy's father recently passed away at the age of 87, and Samoa Joe sent his condolences to the Hardy family with a heartfelt tweet on April 12th.

"Thoughts with the entire Hardy family in this difficult time. My condolences to @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND," said Joe in his tweet.

Matt Hardy responded to Samoa Joe's tweet and called the now-former WWE superstar one of the business's all-time greats, both on a personal and professional level.

Big Money Matt ended his tweet with a possible teaser of a future meeting with Samoa Joe.

"Thank you so much, @SamoaJoe . Professionally & personally, you’re one of the greatest ever. Hope to see you soon!" said Matt Hardy in his tweet.

Despite mourning his father's passing, Matt Hardy showed up to work on AEW Dynamite and put on a show-stealing performance against Darby Allin.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Matt Hardy filmed the match a few days after the loss of his father. Hardy responded to the tweet and explained learning the importance of fulfilling obligations from his father.

"My Dad always believed in fulfilling your obligations. He loved watching me on @AEW & Jeff on @WWE . He was so supportive & proud of us. We owed him for allowing us to chase our dreams when we couldn't on our own. I learned work hard from my Dad, so I honored him by working hard," said Matt Hardy.

What's next for Samoa Joe?

Matt Hardy is one of the few former WWE Superstars currently experiencing a good run in AEW.

However, the hour's trending question is this: Will Samoa Joe take a cue from several recent examples and join AEW? Will Tony Khan be ready to get the checkbook out for a superstar as established as Samoa Joe? The AEW boss will surely be monitoring the situation.

The former WWE United States champion has a lot of time to choose his next destination. However, signing a possible AEW deal seems like his best bet on the table.

The latest backstage updates have also revealed the circumstances leading to Samoa Joe's WWE release. The 42-year-old veteran's immediate future will ultimately depend on whether he is allowed to wrestle again.