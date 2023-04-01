"Hopefully next year" - Wrestling world reacts to the biggest omissions from the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

Several legends are set to be honored tonight at the Hall of Fame, but the WWE Universe believes more stars should be a part of the ceremony as well.

Rey Mysterio was the first superstar announced for this year's class. The 48-year-old will be honored tonight ahead of his match against his son this weekend at WrestleMania.

Andy Kaufman, Stacy Keibler, and The Great Muta will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight. Former referee Tim White will be honored as the 2023 Warrior Award recipient after he passed away last June at the age of 68.

Inside the Ropes sent out a tweet to the WWE Universe asking who was the biggest omission from this year's ceremony:

Inside The Ropes @Inside_TheRopes Who is the most significant omission from the WWE Hall of Fame?

The wrestling world responded by naming a bunch of superstars they believe should be inducted soon, including Batista, Mickie James, Jim Cornette, The Midnight Express, Demolition, and more:

OnTheMatAndInTheRing @OnMatAndInRing

OnTheMatAndInTheRing @OnMatAndInRing

Batista stands out bcuz it's been what 3yrs since they first announced it @Inside_TheRopes An argument can be made for all but

Santo @VeranDirtstar @Inside_TheRopes Umaga. I would say Batista but Batista deserves to headline a hall of fame class and since this year it's Rey it wouldn't be him. Umaga should have been added to this year's class.

Turtle @TurtlePower3BT @Inside_TheRopes Why is Mickie always on these list. She's still wrestling for another company, she's their champion.

Tisha @NineTails20 @Inside_TheRopes @ChynaJoanLaurer being inducted on her own merit and not as part of DX.

Melina Is The Queen 👑 @SimplyMelinaFan Well hopefully next year in 2024 is the year Melina takes her rightful place and gets inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame 🙏

Melina wanted to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Five-time Women's Champion Melina was hoping to be honored at this year's ceremony, but it never came to fruition.

WrestleMania 39 takes place in Melina's hometown of Los Angeles, and she was hopeful that 2023 would be the year for her. During a recent virtual signing for the Asylum Wrestling store, the 44-year-old disclosed that she doesn't feel like she will ever be inducted if it doesn't happen in her hometown:

"I feel like if it doesn’t happen now, why at all anywhere else? Unless we go back to L.A… It’s kind of these things where it’s like, okay." Melina added, "If it’s not in L.A, then it’s this feeling that I’m never gonna be in the Hall of Fame unless I die type of deal. That’s like 30 years from now or something like that." H/T: [Post Wrestling]

Brie's Acting Coach @BACStratus_ I'm not accepting anything other than Melina or Victoria as 2023's Hall Of Fame inductee for the women since it's in Los Angeles

The ceremony will air tonight at Cryto.com Arena after WWE SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see if any of the notable omissions from this year are honored ahead of WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

Who would you like to see inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

