"This is wonderful!" - Nikki Cross sends heartfelt message to 2023 WWE Warrior Award recipient

Nikki Cross sent a heartfelt message to this year's recipient of the WWE Warrior Award.

WWE referee Tim White was a beloved fixture in the company who sadly passed away in June 2022 at the age of 68. He joined the company in 1985 and retired as a referee in 2004 after reinjuring his shoulder during the final three count of the match between Chris Jericho and Christian at WrestleMania XX.

Tim was also Andre the Giant's traveling partner and provided security for WWE Superstars at autograph signings throughout his career.

White will be honored with the Warrior Award this weekend during the Hall of Fame ceremony. The award was named after The Ultimate Warrior and was given to Shad Gaspard last year after he tragically passed away to save his son's life.

Nikki Cross took to Twitter to praise Tim White and noted that the WWE locker room still misses him.

"Awww! This is wonderful! Tim was always so so so kind and generous with his time. One of my cherished memories in this company was being able to sit and chat with him. We miss you Tim ♥️," tweeted Nikki Cross.

Nicola Glencross @WWENikkiCross twitter.com/wwe/status/164… Awww! This is wonderful! Tim was always so so so kind and generous with his time. One of my cherished memories in this company was being able to sit and chat with him. We miss you Tim Awww! This is wonderful! Tim was always so so so kind and generous with his time. One of my cherished memories in this company was being able to sit and chat with him. We miss you Tim ♥️ twitter.com/wwe/status/164…

Nikki Cross reveals when she had the most fun in her WWE career

Nikki Cross recently shared that her run with SAnitY in NXT was the best time she ever had in her WWE career.

The 33-year-old star is not currently booked for a match at WrestleMania 39 but seemingly is still obsessed with Candice LeRae on the red brand. She captured the RAW Women's Champion while portraying Nikki A.S.H. character, but has been lost in the shuffle since returning to Nikki Cross.

Speaking with Zak Ralph of Love Wrestling, she said that SAnitY was the most fun part of her career because she was working with her husband and learned a lot from the veterans in the group.

"SAnitY was the most fun I've ever had in my career. You know, I had Eric Young who was like this crazy uncle. I had my husband, Killian Dain. [...] I had my best friend, Alexander Wolfe. [...] I learned so much from those three men. They taught me so much, and I learned so much. It's just a time I look really fondly on and it helped me grow as a performer. So I would never want to forget that because it's so integral to Nikki Cross as a character," said Cross. [H/T Fightful]

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28



Yours sincerely,



ALL OF THE WRESTLING FANS! Dear @WWE can we have a feud between Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch please.Yours sincerely,ALL OF THE WRESTLING FANS! Dear @WWE can we have a feud between Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch please. Yours sincerely, ALL OF THE WRESTLING FANS! https://t.co/UHdXvS718V

Nikki and WWE RAW star Mia Yim recently traded words on social media. It will be interesting to see if it leads to a rivalry on the red brand after WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

Would you like to see a SAnitY reunion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes