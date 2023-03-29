"Let the payback begin" - Mia Yim sends warning to Former Women's Champion after WWE RAW

Michin (Mia Yim) vowed to get payback on a WWE RAW star today on social media.

For months, Candice LeRae has been stalked by a deranged superstar on the RAW roster. Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross routinely follows Candice backstage, but the storyline hasn't led to anything of note.

During last night's edition of RAW, Nikki hid in the crowd and filmed The Poison Pixie while she was on the ring apron. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Candice LeRae and Michin in a tag team match to qualify for the Women's Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match at WWE WrestleMania. Chelsea pinned Mia to pick up her first victory since returning to the company at Royal Rumble.

Mia Yim alerted Candice that she has a creeper and Nikki blasted her for being a tattletale. Earlier today, Mia took to Twitter again to reveal that she was now being a creeper to Nikki Cross. She uploaded a photo of herself stalking Nikki on an airplane. Cross responded with a GIF of a jump scare from the classic video game series, Five Nights at Freddy's.

"Let the payback begin," tweeted Mia Yim.

Mia Yim discusses her WWE return and aligning with The O.C.

Mia Yim returned to WWE last year as the solution to The O.C.'s Rhea Ripley problem during their rivalry against The Judgment Day.

Ultimately, Judgment Day prevailed in the feud, and The Good Brothers (Gallows & Anderson) have been off of television for the most part since AJ Styles suffered an ankle injury at the end of 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of the Royal Rumble premium live event, Mia said that it was very flattering that The O.C. reached out to her and she couldn't believe that they knew who she was.

"So, I knew they were having a Rhea problem. And they reached out to me and the fact that someone like AJ, Karl and Luke reached out to me asking me for help, it was like, 'you guys knew who I am?' So that was very flattering, and it was just really cool that it wasn't like a - [I didn't have to] compete with other women for the spot or anything like that."

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Mia Yim and Candice LeRae lost their opportunity at a spot on the card for this year's WrestleMania last night on WWE RAW. However, it will be interesting to see if the 33-year-old returns to The O.C. once AJ Styles is back in the ring.

