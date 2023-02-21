"They have absolutely nothing" - Vince Russo bashes WWE for stretching out storyline with former RAW Women's Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross storyline.

LeRae was backstage doing an interview with Byron Saxton this week when she caught hold of Nikki Cross. The Poison Pixie asked Nikki why she had been stalking her for weeks. Cross just whispered something in Candice's ear about her friends being gone and scampered off.

On the Legion of RAW podcast this week, Russo stated that WWE was dragging out the angle because they did not have a payoff planned out yet. He recalled how Nikki had been following Candice for weeks, only to be confronted last Monday. The former writer feared that this angle would also fizzle out soon without much of a climax.

"Do you guys see how this is playing out because they have absolutely nothing? Look how long this is playing out. Three weeks Nikki Cross was where LeRae was. She confronts her next week, then the fourth week, she's whispering so we still don't know what it is. Russo added, "Here's the problem, man. They stretch it out so long and then it turns out to be nothing. That's the problem, it's nothing." [1:08:20 - 1:09:00]

Nikki Cross had a match with Asuka on WWE RAW

On Monday Night RAW, the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match, Asuka once again battled Nikki Cross in a traditional one-on-one encounter.

The two women gave it their all in the ring, with the WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair watching the action from the announcer's desk. Cross pulled out her A-game, battering The Empress of Tomorrow outside the ring.

However, the number one contender was just too good for Cross as she slapped on the Asuka lock for a decisive victory ahead of WrestleMania.

