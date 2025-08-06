"Hopeless Romantic" - Charlotte Flair Reveals Dating Status After Divorce

Last year was a particularly difficult time for Charlotte Flair. The Queen dealt with a knee injury and had to go through a divorce with fellow WWE star Andrade. Since then, she has made her return to the ring in grand fashion, but there has been speculation about her dating life.
Social media speculation linked Flair with her personal stylist, but she shut down those rumors quickly. However, the 14-time Women's Champion has now revealed her relationship status.
In an appearance on Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Flair opened up about personal struggles and revealed whether she was ready to date again.
"Oh, I'm a hopeless romantic. I love love. No, I'm not in anything serious (...) dating is an option." [From 37:17 onwards]
Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!
During the conversation, Charlotte Flair discussed how going through her injury, IVF struggles, and the divorce caused her to shut herself off from everyone except for her assistant.
Charlotte Flair revealed what she is looking for in a relationship
Charlotte Flair began dating Andrade in 2019, and the pair got married in 2022 after the former AEW star's proposal two years earlier. However, they filed for divorce on June 18, 2024, and finalized it later that year.
While Charlotte has been single since then, while talking to Kaitlyn Bristowe, she disclosed what she is looking for in a relationship.
"I think moving forward with any person or any guy that I do date, what they do and say has to align. I think that's my biggest takeaway, or what I will like to look for is not necessarily highs and lows, but like know their actions match up with their words." [39:03 - 39:23]
Away from her personal life, Charlotte Flair remains focused on her in-ring exploits in WWE, where she is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Alexa Bliss.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit Off the Vine and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!