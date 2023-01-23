How AJ Styles almost appeared at a non-WWE event following his recent injury - Reports

According to a new report, former WWE Champion AJ Styles nearly appeared with Karl Anderson at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event.

Karl Anderson, a member of The O.C., found himself in a difficult situation when he returned to WWE in October while also holding the New Japan Pro-Wrestling's NEVER Openweight Championship.

Fortunately, an agreement was reached between the two companies, allowing Karl Anderson to defend the title twice, including on the grand stage of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

As per Fightful Select, there were discussions about Anderson and AJ Styles possibly appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Phenomenal One was a former IWGP World Champion in NJPW before making his WWE debut in 2016.

The report also suggested that NJPW's Rocky Romero told Fightful's The Wrestling Perspective Podcast that AJ Styles thought it was a great idea to return to the Japanese promotion.

According to Romero, the former WWE Champion, initiated a conversation about his potential return to NJPW because he "thought it would be cool if he showed up."

If you're interested in sports betting, the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

AJ Styles' injury stopped him from potentially appearing at NJPW

Even though nothing was official, any speculation was put to rest when Styles suffered an ankle injury at a WWE live event on December 30, merely five days before Wrestle Kingdom 17.

During the same podcast, Romero stated that there were never any official plans for Styles to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, but it was discussed.

"I think if it was up to AJ and then he didn't get hurt, maybe he would have shown up," Romero said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 AJ Styles getting injured at a live show wasn’t how I wanted to end 2022🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ AJ Styles getting injured at a live show wasn’t how I wanted to end 2022🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/EH3WAMhvrt

Many fans hoped that the brief cameo of a contracted WWE Superstar at an NJPW event would pave the way for fellow talent and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles to possibly accompany Anderson.

Anderson's title match opponent, Tama Tonga, invited Styles to the January 4 event, adding fuel to the fire.

However, with the injury, not only was Styles' chances of appearing in his former promotion erased, but also the possibility of him appearing at Royal Rumble seems to be dwindling.

What do you think of Styles' potential appearance at a non-WWE event? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes