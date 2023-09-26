How Drew McIntyre visiting injured friend in the hospital can accelerate his WWE heel turn (Exclusive)

WWE is slowly building up towards a full-blown heel turn for Drew McIntyre, and Vince Russo feels the former WWE champion visiting Sheamus during the latter's hiatus could be the catalyst for a character change.

Since being brought back to TV, McIntyre has shown signs of switching over to the dark side. He abandoned Kofi Kingston on RAW this week after their match, as any other babyface would have ideally saved The New Day member from Ivar's attack.

The heel turn is just around the corner, and every fan is just waiting for WWE to pull the trigger. While speaking on the latest Legion of RAW episode, Vince Russo pitched a creative idea involving the injured Sheamus that could be a perfect way to announce the arrival of Drew McIntyre's villainous persona.

Russo's statement:

"You have Drew go visit Sheamus in the hospital, we find out about the injury, we find out how long he's gonna go out, and then bro, just have Sheamus have that talk with him, man. You know what I'm sayin', it kind of gets into his head. Like really just, F everybody over there, bro. Nobody's got your back. You know, have him set that and that kinda triggers. These are the things, bro, the little things that you can do if you just think for five minutes." [49:14 - 49:46]

Vince Russo on how WWE can kill two birds with one stone

As noted by Dave Meltzer, Sheamus has not wrestled in a while as he is currently dealing with a severe shoulder injury, and that does not reflect any indications of a probable return to the promotion for The Celtic Warrior.

Vince Russo stated that if superstars got hurt during the Attitude Era, he would still book them to appear on TV but not get involved in physical angles. The former WWE head writer explained that utilizing The Celtic Warrior to advance Drew McIntyre's storyline was the smartest thing to do from the company's perspective.

Russo added:

"You know what could trigger it, too? This is what I mean about like, you know bro like, like I said Chris, I told you when I wrote the show back in the day, if somebody was hurt, they appeared on the show, they just didn't work. So, I'm just reading now, I guess Sheamus suffered a pretty serious, you know, shoulder injury, so Sheamus is going to be out. Bro what you do is you kill two birds with one stone." [48:46 - 49:12]

