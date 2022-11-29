"How you go from that to shoosh?" - Wrestling veteran believes that current WWE Superstar was best suited working with Mandy Rose (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that WWE star Otis was best suited to work alongside Mandy Rose.

Otis' romantic storyline with Rose was regarded as one of the best angles of WWE's pandemic era. The duo had an intense rivalry with Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville. However, the storyline ended as Rose was traded to RAW in September 2020.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo discussed the former Mr. Money in the Bank's current position. He believes it would be difficult for WWE to make Otis a serious superstar following his current Alpha Academy gimmick.

"Oh god, yes [if the Alpha Academy gimmick has run its course]... I mean, bro, listen, the best thing they did with Otis was that Mandy stuff, that was far better than this. I don't know, bro. I don't know how you go from that to shoosh and like, I don't know what the third tier is. How do you make him a serious, believable guy after doing all this?" said Vince Russo. [27:15-28:30]

Mandy Rose recently recalled her storyline with Otis

Mandy Rose was recently in conversation with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, she briefly spoke about her storyline with Otis.

The reigning NXT Women's Champion claimed that the story was fun and entertaining. She also felt the timing of it worked pretty nicely amid the pandemic era of WWE.

"That was such a fun, like, loving, entertaining story. And I think of the timing of it, like, you know, right during the pandemic, too. So, I feel like there was so much, you know, so much negativity going around, and just like, you know, people cooped up in their homes, and I felt like it was such a good story to just kind of like for, I don't know, it was just pure entertainment," said Rose.

Mandy Rose is the current NXT Women's Champion and has surpassed 365 days with the title. Meanwhile, Otis is competing with Chad Gable as part of the Alpha Academy. This week on RAW, the duo suffered a loss against Street Profits.

