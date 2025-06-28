"How many fu**ing members of the family are there?" - Fans react to Hikuleo's WWE debut

Real-life Bloodline member Hikuleo finally made his much-awaited WWE debut at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The 34-year-old had reportedly signed with the Stamford-based company in 2024.
The former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion showed up during the WWE United States Championship clash between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. The Samoan Werewolf had the bout nearly won despite interference from JC Mateo and the returning Tonga Loa. However, the real-life brother to Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa pulled Fatu out of the ring and planted him with a chokeslam on the announcer's desk, allowing Sikoa to capitalize and win the title.
WWE fans shared their reaction to the Samoan's debut, responding to a video shared by the wrestling promotion on X. Some fans expressed their dislike over the addition of another star to the Solo Sikoa-led faction. A user also speculated about the potential reason behind Michael Cole not referring to the debutant by his name.
Here is a screenshot of some of the X/Twitter posts from the fans:
Hikuleo defeated Kit Wilson in a dark match after WWE Main Event on June 13, and in another dark match after the June 20 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, he scored a win over Ryan Matthias. It will be interesting to see when he wrestles for the first time on WWE programming.
