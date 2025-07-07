"How many times" - Triple H's booking of Bron Breakker in Seth Rollins' faction under fire from WWE Hall of Famer

A WWE legend was critical of Triple H's recent booking of Bron Breakker in Seth Rollins' group. The veteran also called out the overall visibility of the faction that doesn't have an official name more than two months after it was formed.
One of Triple H's best friends in the world is Kevin Nash, a Hall of Famer and the host of the Kliq This podcast. Nash was asked on the latest episode of the show about The Visionary's group.
Big Daddy Cool was not afraid to criticize the number of times the stable had been featured on WWE television. He pointed out the lack of direction, as well as the number of stars they were up against. Nash was also not a fan of Bron Breakker taking bumps for wrestlers smaller than him.
"Rollins and his crew and Paul Heyman are on the [both Night of Champions and RAW] shows 16 times. I couldn’t see the correlation or any f***ing lines that went through both shows. I think I’ve lost count of how many times young Steiner [Breakker] f***ing took a bump for somebody f***ing half his size," Nash said. [38:26 - 38:53]
As things stand ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event XL, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed are outnumbered by the people who have problems with them. Rollins will face LA Knight at SNME, with CM Punk lurking in the shadows, while Breakker and Reed are dealing with Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Penta.
ECW legend picks Bron Breakker for having the best Spear in wrestling
One of the most widely used finishers and signature moves in pro wrestling is the Spear. Roman Reigns, Bron Breakker, Bobby Lashley, and Cope (fka Edge) are using it to get wins. Jey Uso, Goldberg, Christian Cage, and Ricky Saints perform it to set up their finishers.
Another legend who uses it as his finisher is Rhyno, who calls it the Gore. He picked Breakker when asked on The Wrestling Classic about the wrestler having the best Spear in the business today.
Rhyno joked about coming up with the Super Gore to reclaim the title. He also brought up his famous explanation about the difference between the Gore and Spear. The legend feels it's a Spear when someone kicks out, and it's a Gore when someone lies down for the three-count.
If you use the quotes from Kevin Nash, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit Kliq This.
