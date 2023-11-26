"How is this real life", "This is crazy" - WWE Universe erupts after Triple H shares backstage photo with CM Punk

The WWE Universe has reacted to Triple H's backstage photo with CM Punk. Following Punk's return at Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Game took to social media to share a photo of him and the former WWE Champion in his iconic pose.

During the closing moments of Survivor Series, Punk made his shocking return. The WWE Universe in Chicago completely erupted, as they welcomed back The Second City Saint.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to Triple H's photo with Punk, which was posted by The Game shortly after Survivor Series went off the air. In reaction to the photo, the WWE Universe completely went berserk.

Triple H opened up about CM Punk's return to WWE

Following the Survivor Series PLE, Triple H opened up about the former WWE Champion's return to the company.

Speaking at the Survivor Series post-show press conference, The Game revealed that the deal to get CM Punk signed came together very quickly. He said:

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go."

Triple H added:

"And we'll figure out the rest of it from there. This came together super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point it was nothing but speculation, for most of the time it was speculation. It didn't really come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen. And then all of a sudden, it was happening."

Punk is expected to appear on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Best In The World now that he is back in the company after a decade.

