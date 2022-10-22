Solo Sikoa did not enjoy finding out that his father Rikishi was responsible for running over Stone Cold Steve Austin in a memorable WWE storyline.

Austin was written off television for almost a year after being struck by a car at Survivor Series 1999. In reality, the WWE legend had to take time off to undergo neck surgery. Rikishi later admitted to driving the vehicle, famously claiming that he "did it for The Rock."

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Sikoa recalled how he reacted to the revelation as a child:

"He ran over one of my favorite wrestlers, man. I was like, 'Man, he ran over Stone Cold? How could you do that?!' You know what I'm saying? But at the time I was like, 'Okay.' Now, being into the business, [I understand] he had to do what he had to do." [1:34 - 1:48]

Solo Sikoa is not the only person who disliked WWE's hit-and-run storyline

The mystery attacker angle was one of WWE's most talked-about storylines in 2000. Although Rikishi was a prominent superstar, fans were left disappointed when he was revealed as the culprit.

It basically served as the end of their mini-feud. #OnThisDay in 2000, Steve Austin and RIkishi fought inside a steel cage match on #Raw It basically served as the end of their mini-feud. #OnThisDay in 2000, Steve Austin and RIkishi fought inside a steel cage match on #Raw.It basically served as the end of their mini-feud. https://t.co/kbtmpSXNEM

Bruce Prichard, a creative team member at the time, admitted on his Something to Wrestle With podcast that the idea did not make sense:

"I don't even remember who came up with Rikishi," Prichard said. "Vince McMahon loved it and thought that no one was going to guess that (...) Well, of course, nobody was going to guess that because it makes no sense for Rikishi to be the guy who ran over Steve Austin! We then force-fed the whole storyline. It was not a bright spot during our creative tenure during this time." (H/T Pro Wrestling Stories)

The storyline led to a match at No Mercy 2000, where Austin and Rikishi fought to no contest. The Texas Rattlesnake defeated his rival eight days later in a Steel Cage match on the October 30, 2000, episode of RAW.

