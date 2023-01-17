How The Undertaker reacted when ex-WWE star "took a girl that Lex Luger was courting"

Former WWE star Justin Credible recently recalled how The Undertaker taught him a light-hearted lesson about how to behave on the road.

Credible, aka Aldo Montoya, worked for WWE between 1994-1997 and 2001-2003 before returning for another short run in 2006. In his early days with the company, other wrestlers noticed when the eight-time Hardcore Champion got talking to a woman on a night out.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Credible revealed that fellow wrestler Lex Luger was interested in the same woman. The Undertaker and Yokozuna found out he "took her" from Luger, so they forced him to drink shots the next day.

"I took a girl that Lex Luger was courting," Credible said. "I kinda snuck in and took her. Young babyface at the time, so I don't know how I did that. The next day, 'Taker and Yokozuna – God rest his soul, I loved Rodney [Yokozuna's real name] – were sitting at the bar and they had a huge serving tray of Jack Daniel's. There had to be 40 shots in there, and he [Undertaker] made me sit there and drink all of them with him." [23:31 – 24:03]

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, was widely viewed as a locker room leader by his co-workers. The WWE Hall of Famer oversaw Wrestler's Court, a mock trial that was created to resolve backstage problems.

Justin Credible's thoughts on The Undertaker's Wrestler's Court

Many stories have been told about Wrestler's Court over the years. Edge, The Miz, and Randy Orton are among the current WWE stars who were once summoned to the pretend courtroom.

Justin Credible did not have any problems with The Undertaker's approach to dealing with drama behind the scenes:

"I've had a couple of instances, but it was always done in fun, and it usually was Mark telling you, 'You kinda p****d the locker room off. We like you, dial it back so you don't get into any more trouble. Don't become a d**k.' That's what that was." [24:22 – 24:39]

Credible also spoke in the interview about possibly returning as a WWE Royal Rumble match entrant.

