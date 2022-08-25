Big update on ticket sales for WWE Survivor Series 2022 

Tickets for WWE Survivor Series are selling out much faster than the company's previous shows in Boston, Massachusetts.

This year's Survivor Series will take place on November 26th at TD Garden in Boston, MA. WWE released pre-sale tickets for purchase on August 24th and the seats have essentially already sold out.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer took to Twitter and said he can't remember a show selling out this fast in years.

"Survivor Series in Boston basically sold out during the presale today. Whatever is held back will sellout during the public onsale. I can't think of a WWE show in years to do that."

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Survivor Series in Boston basically sold out during the presale today. Whatever is held back will sellout during the public onsale. I can't think of a WWE show in years to do that. Survivor Series in Boston basically sold out during the presale today. Whatever is held back will sellout during the public onsale. I can't think of a WWE show in years to do that.

Will NXT be a part of WWE Survior Series?

Many in the WWE Universe are hoping that NXT will once again be a part of the Survivor Series premium live event this year. The show typically features RAW stars competing against SmackDown stars for brand supremacy.

However, WWE switched it up in 2019 and included NXT in the event. The developmental brand was included in seven interbrand matches and NXT won brand supremacy by winning four of them.

The NXT brand has not been included in Survivor Series since. Triple H stated in 2020 that the brand was not a part of the premium live event due to concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To be honest, I'm not in every aspect of creative decisions, but I also believe for the creative teams, as they're trying to build individual talents, they're not combining things too much. I also believe that COVID and the pandemic situation took a role in that. We tried to keep thing somewhat separated between brands, between Performance Center, between things just to limit that exposure."

The Game added that the talent also needed to have a lot of battles between the brands leading up to Survivor Series and it didn't seem like the right thing to do at the time.

"You don't want to just do that out of the blue. You need to build to it. You need to have a lot of crisscrossing and promotional time together, and it just didn't seem like the right thing to do in a lot of ways."

gen. ⍟ @genallyx The last top to bottom good Survivor Series was this one. The added factor of NXT added something special. The last top to bottom good Survivor Series was this one. The added factor of NXT added something special. https://t.co/pKpXw1xPPg

The lack of NXT being a part of the show has clearly not hampered ticket sales at all. It appears the brand will not be a part of this year's show as the official logo for Survivor Series 2022 only features RAW and SmackDown colors.

Would you like to see NXT be a part of Survivor Series again in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell