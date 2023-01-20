"How tired are we of The Alpha Academy?" - 61-year-old veteran not impressed with Chad Gable and Otis' tag team (Exclusive)

Vince Russo isn't impressed with Chad Gable and Otis' tag team. The duo, known as Alpha Academy, currently perform on WWE RAW.

On the latest episode of the Monday Night show, The Judgment Day defeated Alpha Academy in a tag team match. The duo of Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest gained huge momentum in the lead-up to their match against The Usos next week.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer mentioned his issues with Alpha Academy and why he hasn't been a fan of their booking. Russo further suggested that the former RAW Tag Team Champion's act is repeatedly getting the same.

"I swear to god. If we literally kept score, over the last year, how many times Alpha Academy got a match just by walking onto the set? It has to happen every other week. Tag team's cutting a promo, shush, every other week. How tired are we of The Alpha Academy?" said Vince Russo. [22:00-22:45]

Wrestling veteran Konnan vouched for Chad Gable to be pushed

Wrestling veteran Konnan seems to be a big fan of Chad Gable. Speaking previously on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, he mentioned that the RAW star is getting the Alpha Academy over.

Konnan further explained why he thinks Chad Gable should be pushed and also praised him for his in-ring work. He said:

"He's being featured a lot. He's being used all right because he's getting the catchphrase over. He's gotten himself over. He's gotten The Alpha Academy over. But the guy's incredible, great worker, good on the mic, funny, can do serious. I can't wait till they start pushing him because he can have a great match with anybody."

Alpha Academy are former RAW Tag Team Champions. They won the titles a year ago by beating RK-Bro before dropping the titles back to the team of Randy Orton and Riddle.

