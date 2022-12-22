"He's gotten himself over" - Wrestling veteran believes Triple H should push 36-year-old WWE star

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes that Chad Gable deserves to have a push in WWE.

Since 2014, Chad Gable has been an active competitor in WWE. The 36-year-old has won several tag team titles, including the NXT, SmackDown, and RAW Tag Team Championships. He is currently the leader of The Alpha Academy on the red brand.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan praised Gable, stating that he cannot wait until Triple and WWE start pushing him.

"He's being featured a lot. He's being used all right because he's getting the catchphrase over. He's gotten himself over. He's gotten The Alpha Academy over. But the guy's incredible, great worker, good on the mic, funny, can do serious. I can't wait till they start pushing him because he can have a great match with anybody," he said. [0:54 - 1:11]

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle thinks Chad Gable isn't getting pushed because he is "smaller" in size. Check out his comments here.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says Chad Gable reminds him of himself

In 2019, Hall of Famer Kurt Angle hung up his boots after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. About a month before his retirement, the Olympic gold medalist defeated Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking to Bill Apter in a Sportskeeda Exclusive, Angle praised Gable, disclosing that he always wanted to wrestle him because he reminded him of himself.

"There are two people I've never wrestled who I would have loved to have wrestled. Chad Gable was the third until I got to finally wrestle him. I always wanted to wrestle him because he reminded me of me. The other two are Bret Hart and Daniel Bryan. But Chad was on that list too but eventually, I got to wrestle him. It wasn't a very long match, but atleast I got the chance to get in the ring with him. That kid is incredible," he said. (0:26 - 0:58)

AJ Styles claims Chad Gable would fulfill his potential "if he would just apply himself." Check out his comments here.

