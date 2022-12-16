Kurt Angle was talking to wrestling legend Bill Apter, where he spoke about dream opponents. While he named three opponents, one of them is RAW Superstar Chad Gable, whom he has already faced - one who reminds him of himself.

It has been over three years since Kurt Angle last competed in a match. WrestleMania 35 was his farewell match, where he lost to Baron Corbin in an underwhelming fashion. However, before that, he had a run of matches on RAW that saw him face some old and new opponents.

One of the new opponents was Chad Gable, now on RAW at 36 years old. Speaking to Bill Apter in a Sportskeeda Exclusive, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle praised Chad Gable while naming Bret Hart and Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) as his dream opponents:

"There are two people I've never wrestled who I would have loved to have wrestled. Chad Gable was the third until I got to finally wrestle him. I always wanted to wrestle him because he reminded me of me. The other two are Bret Hart and Daniel Bryan. But Chad was on that list too but eventually, I got to wrestle him. It wasn't a very long match, but atleast I got the chance to get in the ring with him. That kid is incredible," said Angle. (0:26-0:58)

How did the match between Chad Gable and Kurt Angle end?

Many have drawn comparisons between Chad Gable and Angle over the years. They finally got to have a dream match in the build-up to Angle's farewell bout at WrestleMania 35.

On March 18th, 2019, on an episode of RAW, Angle would have a relatively short match with Chad Gable, whom he defeated.

Although the match didn't last long, it was entertaining for what it was worth, and post-match, Baron Corbin came out to set up a retirement bout for WrestleMania.

Most fans would have preferred Chad Gable as his final opponent instead.

