Kurt Angle thinks popular RAW star isn't getting pushed because he is "smaller" in size (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle recently spoke to Bill Apter about RAW Superstar Chad Gable. The Hall of Famer is a big advocate for the 36-year-old star and also considers him as a dream opponent.

Speaking to Apter, Angle named Bret Hart and Bryan Danielson as his dream opponents. Chad Gable was the third name - but he has already faced him before as they squared off prior to Kurt Angle's retirement run on March 18th, 2019, on RAW.

Kurt Angle told Bill Apter that Chad Gable reminds him of himself, and he believes that his smaller size is the reason why he hasn't been pushed as much as he should have:

"That kid is incredible. He reminds me so much of myself. He's a little bit smaller, I think that's the reason why he hasn't been pushed as much as he should have. But he makes up for it with his intensity and his in-ring work and his technique," Angle said. (0:55-1:10)

Kurt Angle thinks Chad Gable could whoop any WWE Superstar in real-life

Chad Gable is a real-life Olympian who competed in the Summer Olympics in London in 2012. He has a legitimate wrestling pedigree, which is why the Hall of Famer thinks that he is a lot stronger in real life than many WWE stars.

On an episode of The Kurt Angle show last year, the Olympic Gold Medalist confidently stated that Chad Gable would be able to beat any other WWE Superstar in real life:

"You know, in real life, he could whoop any of those wrestlers’ a**es. So, you know, he’s a real-life bada**. To not have him go to the main event level where he deserves to be, just blows my mind. Because he is very talented. Great technical wrestler, former Olympian, you can’t ask for anything more than that.”

