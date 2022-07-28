How Vince McMahon reacted when former WWE Superstar requested a slight appearance change (Exclusive)

Ricardo Rodriguez recently recalled how Vince McMahon was receptive to his ideas in WWE.

Rodriguez worked for WWE between 2010 and 2014. While he is best known for being Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer, the 36-year-old also had a brief association with Rob Van Dam (RVD) in 2013.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Rodriguez revealed that he disliked some of the pitches that writers suggested for him and RVD.

“I enjoyed working with Vince. There was a lot of times where something that I wasn’t too fond of, especially once I was with RVD, sometimes the writers would kind of come up [with an idea]. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this works with him.’” [3:18-3:33]

Whenever he disagreed with a writer’s opinion, Rodriguez had no problem speaking to Vince McMahon to try to find a solution.

“So, I would go to Vince directly,” Rodriguez continued. “And yeah, I was scared because it’s Vince, and I was like, ‘Hey, Vince, can I ask you something?’ and then he was like, ‘That’s a good idea, kid.’ Then he would tell me whatever. He would add to it and then off he went.” [3:33-3:50]

Rodriguez wore a tuxedo when he accompanied Del Rio to the ring. He felt that attire did not suit his partnership with RVD, so he asked if he could wear something else.

“The RVD shirts, I didn’t wanna wear a tux with RVD because it doesn’t fit [the character],” Rodriguez explained. “So, I went up to Vince, I was like, ‘Hey, do you think we should change this? Because RVD’s more laidback, and then if I’m coming out in a tuxedo with RVD, I don’t know, can we do something about it?'” [3:52-4:09]

According to Rodriguez, Vince McMahon approved of the idea, which resulted in him wearing an airbrushed t-shirt to match the design of RVD’s singlet.

“I was wearing t-shirts with RVD’s airbrushing on it. I don’t know how that idea came about. It came from asking Vince if I could change from a tuxedo because I didn’t wanna wear a tuxedo with RVD. That was just one of those things. But it was great, it was super great. I enjoyed my time with Vince, I really did.” [4:11-4:35]

What happened when Ricardo Rodriguez and Rob Van Dam joined forces in WWE?

Alberto Del Rio attacked Ricardo Rodriguez on the August 5, 2013, episode of RAW following a match against RVD. The storyline development led to Rodriguez managing RVD while he attempted to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Del Rio.

The ECW icon unsuccessfully challenged for the title at Night of Champions and Battleground. Shortly thereafter, his brief alliance with Rodriguez abruptly ended.

Ricardo Rodriguez will be part of the United Pro Wrestling event at Clipper Magazine Stadium on August 20 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Former WWE Superstars Alberto Del Rio, Fandango, RVD, and Santino Marella have also been announced for the show.

