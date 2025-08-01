  • home icon
  • WWE
  • How Vince Russo found out about Hulk Hogan's death (Exclusive)

How Vince Russo found out about Hulk Hogan's death (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Aug 01, 2025 16:56 GMT
Vince Russo (left); Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credits: wwe.com]
Vince Russo (left); Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. Vince Russo, The Hulkster's former co-worker in TNA and WCW, recently revealed how he learned about the wrestling icon's death.

Ad

Hogan filed a lawsuit against Russo after WCW Bash at the Beach 2000, alleging that the veteran writer's derogatory promo about him went off-script. In 2003, a judge dismissed the case and ruled that Russo's remarks were storyline-based. The two later put their differences aside while working together behind the scenes in TNA in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling host Mac Davis, Russo revealed he was recording a show about Hogan on the morning of July 24. Once he finished, the 64-year-old received a call from his daughter about the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's passing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"When you see the kids' names on the phone, you gotta stop everything," Russo said. "So I couldn't pick it up during the show, but I'm trying to wrap up everything fast, and as soon as the show ended, I called her, and she told me Hulk Hogan had died, and literally I was just talking about the situation." [2:35 – 2:56]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Watch the video above to hear Russo compare WWE's Hulkamania years to the Attitude Era.

Vince Russo received updates about Hulk Hogan

Radio host Bubba the Love Sponge alleged in June that Hulk Hogan's friends and family had been told to "say their goodbyes" to the wrestling legend.

Ad

While many fans and news outlets doubted the claim, Vince Russo remained in contact with Bubba and believed the radio personality's updates:

"The last month, I've been keeping in touch with Bubba the Love Sponge, and he has been sending me updates weekly." [1:26 – 1:39]

Russo added that he trusted Bubba and knew from the beginning that people in Hogan's camp were withholding information about his health.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications