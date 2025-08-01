How Vince Russo found out about Hulk Hogan's death (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. Vince Russo, The Hulkster's former co-worker in TNA and WCW, recently revealed how he learned about the wrestling icon's death.Hogan filed a lawsuit against Russo after WCW Bash at the Beach 2000, alleging that the veteran writer's derogatory promo about him went off-script. In 2003, a judge dismissed the case and ruled that Russo's remarks were storyline-based. The two later put their differences aside while working together behind the scenes in TNA in the late 2000s and early 2010s.Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling host Mac Davis, Russo revealed he was recording a show about Hogan on the morning of July 24. Once he finished, the 64-year-old received a call from his daughter about the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's passing.&quot;When you see the kids' names on the phone, you gotta stop everything,&quot; Russo said. &quot;So I couldn't pick it up during the show, but I'm trying to wrap up everything fast, and as soon as the show ended, I called her, and she told me Hulk Hogan had died, and literally I was just talking about the situation.&quot; [2:35 – 2:56]Watch the video above to hear Russo compare WWE's Hulkamania years to the Attitude Era.Vince Russo received updates about Hulk HoganRadio host Bubba the Love Sponge alleged in June that Hulk Hogan's friends and family had been told to &quot;say their goodbyes&quot; to the wrestling legend.While many fans and news outlets doubted the claim, Vince Russo remained in contact with Bubba and believed the radio personality's updates:&quot;The last month, I've been keeping in touch with Bubba the Love Sponge, and he has been sending me updates weekly.&quot; [1:26 – 1:39]Russo added that he trusted Bubba and knew from the beginning that people in Hogan's camp were withholding information about his health.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.