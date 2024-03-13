"How weird is that?" - Details on how Vince McMahon is coping with his departure from WWE according to former WWE RAW manager

Vince McMahon was the face of Stamford-based promotion for over four decades. The 78-year-old resigned as executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings in January 2024 following a lawsuit against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently gave his thoughts on how Vince McMahon may be coping with distancing himself from the company.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted that it is hard for him to comprehend McMahon's current mental state considering that the promotion was the latter's ''life.''

“I mean, that was his life, man. I mean, from the time he was a kid, when his dad was running the business and Vince was learning the ropes, literally putting up rings, and everything else that Vince did, that’s been his life. And to be persona non grata at this point, where if he tried to walk into the office, he’d probably be escorted out by security? How weird is that? It’s still so hard for me to comprehend.” [H/T: 411Mania.com]

Check out Bischoff's comments below:

Has WWE changed post Vince McMahon-era?

Triple H has been in charge of creative for almost a year. We have seen many changes in the product concerning storylines and booking decisions since The Game took over.

However, the changes within the company are only felt by the stars who work there. Many WWE personnel have addressed Vince McMahon's departure in different ways.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently stated that she hadn't noticed any changes since Triple H took over.

However, Hall Of Famer Booker T mentioned a key difference between the booking styles of the former chairman and The Game. The former WCW Champion pointed out that while Vince was heavy on gimmicks, Triple H focusses more on character development.

It would be interesting to see how the Chief Content Officer books The Show of Shows this April.